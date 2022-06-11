MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,538 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

