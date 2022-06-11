MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,375,000 after acquiring an additional 424,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.10. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $1,474,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,162,211.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

