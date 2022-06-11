Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 34,434 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 173,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,385,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NEE stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

