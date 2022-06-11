Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

LLY opened at $297.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.09 and its 200-day moving average is $272.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock valued at $378,610,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.