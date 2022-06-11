Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $132.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,384.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,637.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

