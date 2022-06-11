Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $16.91 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

