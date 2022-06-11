Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $25.88 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 34,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 874,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

