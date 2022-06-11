Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 93,083 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.