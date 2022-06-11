Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.33. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 29,648 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.