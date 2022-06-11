Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,560,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,950,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

