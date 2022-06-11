Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $40,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

