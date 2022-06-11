Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.79 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

