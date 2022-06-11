Mina One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.78 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $417.73 million and $23.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 178.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 540,164,422 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

