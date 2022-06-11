Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTX opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $83.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Minerals Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
