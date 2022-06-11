Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.