MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.09. 168,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.22. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 7.00.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.