MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.09. 168,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.22. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 7.00.
About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.