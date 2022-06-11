Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

MCO stock opened at $273.23 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

