Morgan Stanley Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $68.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $12,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

