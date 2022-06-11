Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MHGVY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 29,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,985. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Several brokerages have commented on MHGVY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

