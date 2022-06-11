Mysterium (MYST) Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $15,696.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

