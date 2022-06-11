NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NC stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.