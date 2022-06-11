National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 267,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.