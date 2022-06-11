nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.11. 795,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,895. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

