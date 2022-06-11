Nellore Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 2.9% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 326,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VK Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $2,404,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

