Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

NEPT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

