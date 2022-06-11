Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.
NEPT stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
