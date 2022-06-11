NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Cap of $90.76 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 12% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.76 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

