NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. 1,718,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,176. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

