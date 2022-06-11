Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $350.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.46. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

