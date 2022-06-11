Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

