Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

