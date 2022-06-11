Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.70 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$156.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

