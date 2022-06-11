New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NFE opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

