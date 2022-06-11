New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million. New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NEWR traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,240. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,441,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

