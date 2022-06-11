Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $10.62 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $121,453.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

