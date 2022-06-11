NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,065 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

