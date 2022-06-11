NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 26,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

