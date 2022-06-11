NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 69,112 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

