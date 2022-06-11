NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $156,753,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

