NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 14,210 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,089,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $229.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

