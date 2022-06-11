NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

