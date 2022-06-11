NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

