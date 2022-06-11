NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

VIG opened at $146.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

