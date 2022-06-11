NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

