NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NOEJF remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NORMA Group from €33.00 ($35.48) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

