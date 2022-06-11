Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

