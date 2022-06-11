North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 1,928.6% in May

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,928.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources (Get Rating)

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

