Northpond Ventures LLC Takes $15.13 Million Position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,935,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000. Candel Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.3% of Northpond Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northpond Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Candel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

