Northpond Ventures LLC Takes Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,844,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,317,000. Codex DNA accounts for about 37.2% of Northpond Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northpond Ventures LLC owned about 33.59% of Codex DNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 47,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

DNAY stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Codex DNA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

