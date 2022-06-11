Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $57,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.