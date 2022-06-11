Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 101,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,615,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $2,570,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

