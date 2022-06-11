Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 101,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,615,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $18,549,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $2,570,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
