Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.04 billion and the highest is $11.91 billion. Nucor posted sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $43.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.42 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.28 billion to $45.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.